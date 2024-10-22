Edelcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.20 Billion (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edelcoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.20 billion and approximately $6.14 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.71 or 0.00252322 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12511027 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,408,045.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

