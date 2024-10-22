Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EOI stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

