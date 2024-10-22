DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.