DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $62.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.16 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $1,530,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,093,000 after purchasing an additional 298,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

