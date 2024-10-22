Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.51. The stock had a trading volume of 662,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,628. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $331.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

