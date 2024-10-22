Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Credit ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DGCB traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 20,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

