dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.54 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $1,456.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9957604 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,845.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

