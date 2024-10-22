Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of DCTH opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $307.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 155.1% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,561 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,918 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $1,353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $966,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

