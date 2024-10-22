Defender Capital LLC. Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $199.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

