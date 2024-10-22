DeDora Capital Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,489,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,310,000 after buying an additional 1,564,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $102,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 277,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,081. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

