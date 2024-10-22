DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,173 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,487,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.