Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Cap of $208.91 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.74 or 0.00018962 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $208.91 million and $906,957.80 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006615 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 793.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,537.85 or 0.38002931 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,395,291 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

