Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

