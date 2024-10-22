Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 2.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.93. The company had a trading volume of 66,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

