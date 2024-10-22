Critical Survey: Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cadeler A/S and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cadeler A/S
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Pangaea Logistics Solutions
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.79%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.16%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Cadeler A/S.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cadeler A/S
|$123.07 million
|19.57
|$12.44 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Pangaea Logistics Solutions
|$503.74 million
|0.59
|$26.32 million
|$0.76
|8.37
Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Cadeler A/S and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cadeler A/S
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pangaea Logistics Solutions
|7.02%
|8.76%
|4.66%
Summary
Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Cadeler A/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company's ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. It owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.
