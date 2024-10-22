Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.23.

MSCI stock opened at $604.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $575.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

