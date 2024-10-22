Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $35.83 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,924 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $35,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $468.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.34. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.25.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

