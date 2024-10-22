Contrasting Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $287.87 million 5.51 -$107.26 million ($1.00) -17.13 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 10.65

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Veris Residential pays out -28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Veris Residential and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -21.79% -8.55% -3.41% First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veris Residential and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 1 1 1 0 2.00 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veris Residential presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.54%. Given Veris Residential’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

