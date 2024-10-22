Contrasting SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) & KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE)

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KWESST Micro Systems and SecureWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50

SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.27%. Given SecureWorks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than KWESST Micro Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KWESST Micro Systems $1.55 million 0.96 -$6.90 million ($1.28) -0.11 SecureWorks $365.88 million 2.03 -$86.04 million ($0.85) -9.84

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and SecureWorks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KWESST Micro Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KWESST Micro Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 81.5% of SecureWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWESST Micro Systems -711.72% -478.39% -144.50% SecureWorks -21.23% -4.94% -3.43%

Summary

SecureWorks beats KWESST Micro Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its referral agents, regional value-added resellers, trade associations, and managed security service providers. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

