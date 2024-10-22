Conflux (CFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $714.91 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $714.91 million and $29.68 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,056,283,234 coins and its circulating supply is 4,531,272,505 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,056,116,992.19 with 4,531,116,975.32 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15843609 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $29,710,746.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

