Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

CAG stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

