Comparing Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) & Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crocs and Citizen Watch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 2 11 0 2.85 Citizen Watch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Crocs currently has a consensus target price of $162.58, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Crocs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Citizen Watch.

This table compares Crocs and Citizen Watch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 20.02% 53.20% 16.76% Citizen Watch N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Citizen Watch”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.06 billion 2.07 $792.57 million $12.92 10.70 Citizen Watch N/A N/A N/A $319.05 0.10

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Citizen Watch. Citizen Watch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crocs beats Citizen Watch on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, CNC automatic lathes, turning machines, LEDs for lighting, tactile switch, backlight unit, crystal devices, ferroelectric LCDS, printers, calculators, health care products, and other automotive components. Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Nishitokyo, Japan.

