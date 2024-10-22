Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.02. 2,779,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $66.06.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 51.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after buying an additional 1,370,886 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,288,000 after buying an additional 130,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,431,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,077,000 after buying an additional 87,101 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 21.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,756,000 after buying an additional 160,103 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.