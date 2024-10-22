Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

