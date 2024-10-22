Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

