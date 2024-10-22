Citigroup Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $19.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $31.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $998.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $103.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $678,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 202,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.