Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,524,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,437,590. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.