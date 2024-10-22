Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.74. The stock had a trading volume of 387,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,054. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

