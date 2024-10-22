Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 67 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.61 million for the quarter. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 19.81%.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.