Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.55. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

