Cetera Trust Company N.A Sells 200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

