Cetera Trust Company N.A Boosts Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in KBR were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 454.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 27.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. 351,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,769. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $71.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.