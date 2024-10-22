Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Certara has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Certara by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 932,598 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,747,000 after purchasing an additional 579,349 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,173,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,617,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Certara by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 273,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Certara by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

