Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $480,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,511,000 after purchasing an additional 668,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 919,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,031.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after purchasing an additional 774,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 652,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 422,236 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 56,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,499. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

