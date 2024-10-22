Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Financial Analysis

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Locafy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $1.09 billion 0.85 -$4.21 million $0.17 42.76 Locafy $4.21 million 1.73 -$2.62 million ($1.87) -3.05

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bumble. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

94.8% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 3.93% 1.82% 1.18% Locafy -66.21% -82.35% -45.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bumble and Locafy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 1 14 3 0 2.11 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Locafy.

Summary

Bumble beats Locafy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

