Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Sells 285 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $4,425,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Crown Castle by 2,316.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 80,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

