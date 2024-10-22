Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

