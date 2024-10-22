Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get LKQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LKQ

Insider Activity at LKQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 40.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.