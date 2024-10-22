Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,234 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. 1,648,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,641,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

