BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $988.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 871.33% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

