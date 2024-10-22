Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.56, but opened at $28.71. Bowhead Specialty shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 32,844 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOW. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

