Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $15.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.