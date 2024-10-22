Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $67,393.77

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $67,393.77 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,332.46 billion and $37.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00540334 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00027449 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00072681 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,771,203 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
