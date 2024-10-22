BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Approximately 763,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,592,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.88.

BioPharma Credit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,750.00%.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

