BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $62.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,639.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,415.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,639.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

