Bayshore Asset Management LLC Sells 43,069 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,069 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 17.8% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $39,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 167,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Eaton Cambridge Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 2,329,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,868,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 1,045,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

