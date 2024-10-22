Bayshore Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:DISV opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

