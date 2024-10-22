Bayshore Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.