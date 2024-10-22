Bayshore Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTP opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

