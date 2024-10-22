Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 4,687,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 20,975,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after buying an additional 666,214 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,887,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $251,929,000 after buying an additional 1,231,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $242,491,000 after buying an additional 461,406 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.